BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 14 Sinpas Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS:
* Said on Thursday bought 98,966.52 square meters land in Beykoz, Istanbul
* Buys 96,754.77 square meters of the land for 128.9 million lira ($35.08 million)
* For the 2,211.75 square meters of the land , signs a construction agreement in return for land share with 40% of the land owner's share and 60% of company's share
* Current market value of the land has been calculated as 155.0 million lira by the valuation firm.

($1 = 3.6747 liras)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.