Tecnoinvestimenti SpA:

* Announced on Thursday that InfoCert increased its stake, from previous 35 pct, to 80 pct in Sixtema SpA, an ICT company specialized in the provision of software for the SME market

* The transaction concerns acquisition of 45 pct of share capital of Sixtema and consists of a fixed component, amounting to 2.15 million euros ($2.28 million) to be paid at the closing, and a variable component, up to a maximum amount of 1.75 million euros, to be paid by the approval of the Sixtema company's financial statements for 2018

