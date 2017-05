April 18 Grupa Kapitalowa Immobile SA:

* Says that its unit, Makrum Development Sp.z o.o., plans to buy no more than 1,854,000 shares of Projprzem SA for 10.80 zlotys ($2.73) per share; to buy at least 723,000 shares

* Purchasing shares to represent no more than 25.95 pct of general number of votes in Projprzem

* Entries in the offer to start on April 24 and end on May 10, 2017

