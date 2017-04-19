BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects to show that ECB approved the appointment of Hellenic Bank CEO, not appointed)
April 19 - Hellenic Bank PLC:
* Says that European Central Bank has approved the appointment of Ioannis Matsis as the group's CEO
Source text: bit.ly/2pfotqi
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.