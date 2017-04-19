BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
April 18 - TRANSTEMA GROUP AB:
* SAID ON TUESDAY BOUGHT 100 PCT OF COPIAD TELECOM AB
* TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO A MAXIMUM OF SEK 56.4 MILLION
* SEK 6.4 MILLION OF TOTAL AMOUNT TO BE PAYED OUT IN 2017, WITH 50 PCT IN NEWLY ISSUED SHARES AND 50 PCT IN CASH
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing