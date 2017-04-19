BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 - Insurance Company Euro Ins AD:
* Said on Tuesday that EuroIns Insurance Group AD (EIG) filed a tender offer to acquire the minority stakes in Insurance Company Euro Ins at BGN 1.266 per share
* EIG owns a 90.07 percent stake in Insurance Company Euro Ins
* EIG said earlier the offer will be made for the remaining more than 1.6 million shares of Euroins Insurance AD, equal to a 9.9% stake and the company will be delisted from the BSE if the bid is accepted bit.ly/2o2KAA5
(Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.