New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 19 Helio SA:
* Says that in Jan.- March its prelim. revenue raises 28 pct year on year
* Expects to double the net financial results for Jan.- March year on year
* High sales growth due to increased demand for the company's products, especially from Jeronimo Martins Polska, the company says in a statement
Source text - bit.ly/2orZ9Ix
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.