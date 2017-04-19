April 19 Helio SA:

* Says that in Jan.- March its prelim. revenue raises 28 pct year on year

* Expects to double the net financial results for Jan.- March year on year

* High sales growth due to increased demand for the company's products, especially from Jeronimo Martins Polska, the company says in a statement

Source text - bit.ly/2orZ9Ix

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)