BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says is extending its offer for Shawbrook
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent
April 20 Dolnoslaskie Centrum Developerskie SA :
* Said on Wednesday that issuance of series B bonds has not gone through
* The reason for that is not exceeding the minimum thresholdof emission
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent
NEW YORK, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.S. authorities have charged 21 people in connection with a multi-million dollar prostitution racket in which hundreds of Thai women were forced into sexual slavery in major U.S. cities.