BRIEF-Autodis plans to divest its Polish subsidiary
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
April 20NH Hotels Group SA:
* Said on Wednesday it signed the final agreement with Grupo Inversor Hesperia to rebranding and investing in repositioning its portfolio of hotels
* The 28 Hesperia hotels total 4000 rooms and represent 30 pct of the portfolio operated under management contracts by NH Hotel Group
* The new management contract represents for NH Hotel Group an estimated net contribution of 7.2 million euro($7.7 million) this year
* Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote Marcato's white proxy card "for" all four of Marcato's nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: