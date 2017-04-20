BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says is extending its offer for Shawbrook
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent
April 20 Inversiones Doalca SOCIMI SA:
* Said on Wednesday, to propose net complementary dividend of 0.081 euros($0.0867)per share to be paid on May 4. Source text: bit.ly/2o65yOd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent
NEW YORK, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.S. authorities have charged 21 people in connection with a multi-million dollar prostitution racket in which hundreds of Thai women were forced into sexual slavery in major U.S. cities.