BRIEF-Autodis plans to divest its Polish subsidiary
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
April 20 Van de Velde:
* Said on Wednesday it expects a lower EBITDA for 2017 through a combination of stable turnover and accelerated investments
* As a consequence of the challenging retail environment in the markets and channels where Van de Velde istraditionally active and the negative effect of the evolution of the British pound, Van de Velde expects thattotal turnover in 2017 will not grow compared to 2016
* Therefore Van de Velde accelerates its investments in areas which will contribute to the further international growth potential
* These investments in the future will result in higher expenses in 2017 and 2018
Source text: bit.ly/2pEYCVL
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
* Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote Marcato's white proxy card "for" all four of Marcato's nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: