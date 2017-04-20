BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says is extending its offer for Shawbrook
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent
April 20 Marvipol SA:
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, KH 1 Sp. z o.o., ended negotiations with Aulos 1 Sp. z o.o. concerning purchase by the company shares in Soho Development SA
* Sides of the negotiation have not reached the agreement on price of purchasing shares
* Marvipol informed it plans to buy 33 pct of Soho Development on March 30
NEW YORK, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.S. authorities have charged 21 people in connection with a multi-million dollar prostitution racket in which hundreds of Thai women were forced into sexual slavery in major U.S. cities.