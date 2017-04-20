April 20 Eurofins-Cerep:

* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue of 23.4 million euros ($25.10 million) versus 22.5 million euros year ago

* FY operating result is a profit of 1.63 million euros against a profit of 0.99 million euros in 2015

* The net result in 2016 is a profit of 2.49 million euros against a profit of 1.81 million euros in 2015.

