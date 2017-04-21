April 21 Dottikon Es Holding AG:

* Says will cease its solvent recycling business for third parties in the second half of the 2017 calendar year

* The chemical waste incineration business for third parties will be continued

* Nearly all employees affected by the measure will be transferred to production plants or production-related areas within DOTTIKON ES

* Value adjustments on rectification plants and infrastructure as well as provisions for soil decontamination in the amount of approximately 11 million Swiss francs ere included in the results for the business year 2016/17.

* In total, these extraordinary effects will reduce the result by around 5 million Swiss francs ($5.01 million)

* Nonetheless, for closed business year 2016/17, DOTTIKON ES still expects an increase in net sales and net income compared to the previous year, next to a further extension of its existing business and a broadening of its client, project, and product base

