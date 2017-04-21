BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries delivers Virginia-Class Submarine Washington to Navy
* Co's newport news shipbuilding division has delivered submarine washington to U.S. Navy
April 21SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ:
* SAID THE PATENT TRIAL AND APPEALBOARD OF US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAD FOUND PATENT US 8544079 HELD BY SSH INVALID
TORONTO, May 26 The Financial Services Commission of Ontario last year penalized two former Home Capital Group Inc mortgage brokers for breaking rules on mortgage lending.