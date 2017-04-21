April 21 JR Holding SA:

* Said on Thursday that its March revenue from the rental of commercial real estate was 272,961 zlotys ($68,635), up 5 percent year on year

* Q1 revenue from the rental of commercial real estate was 875,809 zlotys, up 10 percent year on year

($1 = 3.9770 zlotys)