April 20 MNI SA:

* Said on Thursday that its CEO, Marek Poludnikiewicz, raised his stake in the company to 5.69 percent from 2.50 percent

* Marek Poludnikiewicz bought 3 millions of shares for 0.15 zloty ($0.04) per share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.9832 zlotys)