April 24 Bioton SA:
* Said on Saturday that on April 10 it signed a preliminary
agreement to sell Luxembourg-based Tricel SA to Canada-based
Medwise Pharmaceuticals Limited (Medwise) for no more than 3.3
million euros ($3.59 million)
* Tricel, a holding company, owns Fisiopharma s.r.l. and
Pharmatex Italia s.r.l., both based in Italy
* As a part of the prelim. contract, the parties also agreed
to the transfer of the company's receivables to Medwise and the
return of a loan granted to Tricel and the return of a loan
granted to Fisiopharma
* According to the prelim. agreement, a final deal should be
signed by June 1
($1 = 0.9202 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)