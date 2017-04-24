BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Starhedge SA:
* Said on Saturday that Viart sp. z o.o (Viart) lowered its stake in the company to 1.4 pct from 30.4 pct
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.