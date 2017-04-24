BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Qumak SA:
* Said on Friday that its shareholders are to vote on a bond issue on May 19
* The company plans to issue bonds of the total nominal value of up to 30.0 million zlotys ($7.67 million)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement