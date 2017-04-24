BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24, Comision Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC):
* Says fines Telefonica SA 3 million euros ($3.3 million) for failure to comply with Reference Leased Line Offer (Oferta de Referencia de Lineas Alquiladas, ORLA)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement