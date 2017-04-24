April 24, Comision Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC):

* Says fines Telefonica SA 3 million euros ($3.3 million) for failure to comply with Reference Leased Line Offer (Oferta de Referencia de Lineas Alquiladas, ORLA)

