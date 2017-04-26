BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26Alantra Partners SA:
* Reported on Tuesday Q1 revenue of 23.9 million euros ($26.2 million) versus 11.7 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit 6.7 million euros versus 461,000 euros year ago
* Says 5.05 million euros of the net profit comes from the fee business
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer