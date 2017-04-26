April 26Alantra Partners SA:

* Reported on Tuesday Q1 revenue of 23.9 million euros ($26.2 million) versus 11.7 million euros year ago

* Q1 net profit 6.7 million euros versus 461,000 euros year ago

* Says 5.05 million euros of the net profit comes from the fee business

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)