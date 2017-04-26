BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Echo Investment SA:
* Said on Tuesday that its FY 2016 revenue was 480.1 million zlotys ($124.43 million) versus 586.1 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 net profit was 387.7 million zlotys versus 514.1 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 operating profit was 604.7 million zlotys versus 911.1 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8585 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.