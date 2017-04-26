New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 Esotiq & Henderson SA:
* Informed on Tuesday that Q4 revenue was 40.1 million zlotys ($10.4 million) versus 33.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 operating profit was 964,000 zlotys versus operating loss of 2.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 182,000 zlotys versus loss of 2.0 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8584 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.