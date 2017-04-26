BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has started marketing a tap of up to US$500m of its US$500m bond due January 29, 2026 at 6%-6.125% area, according to a lead.
The 144A/Reg S trade is today's business via Citigroup and JP Morgan.
The issuer is rated B1 by Moody's and BB- by S&P. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: