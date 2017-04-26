LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has started marketing a tap of up to US$500m of its US$500m bond due January 29, 2026 at 6%-6.125% area, according to a lead.

The 144A/Reg S trade is today's business via Citigroup and JP Morgan.

The issuer is rated B1 by Moody's and BB- by S&P. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Alex Chambers)