New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 Astarta Holding NV:
* Said on Tuesday that its Q1 sugar sales volumes were up 115 pct up year on year, at 141,460 tonnes
* Q1 wheat sales volumes were at 100,066 tonnes, up 1,249 pct year on year,
* Q1 corn sales volume were at 166,621 tonnes, up 51 pct year on year
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.