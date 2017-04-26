BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Handlowy:
Said on Tuesday that it books 60.9 million zlotys ($51.54 million) in obligatory contributions for bank guarantee fund and bank restructuring fund in the first quarter of 2017
The 60.9 million zlotys contribution set by the BFG exceeds Handlowy's reserve for that purpose by 17.6 million zlotys
Bank Handlowy will reports Q1 results on April 28
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 3.8815 zlotys)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.