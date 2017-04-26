April 26 Handlowy:

* Said on Tuesday that it books 60.9 million zlotys ($51.54 million) in obligatory contributions for bank guarantee fund and bank restructuring fund in the first quarter of 2017

* The 60.9 million zlotys contribution set by the BFG exceeds Handlowy's reserve for that purpose by 17.6 million zlotys

* Bank Handlowy will reports Q1 results on April 28

($1 = 3.8815 zlotys)