(Motel was previously head of financial institutions for Asia, not head of fixed income for Asia and Latin America)

LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - Commerzbank has appointed Joerg Motel as its new head of corporate banking operations across southeast Asia, based in Singapore.

Motel, who has been with Commerzbank since 2008, was previously head of financial institutions for Asia, the bank said on Wednesday. That role will be taken by Jochen Mueller.

Mueller has been country manager for UK corporates in the Corporates International division since 2013, based in London. He joined Commerzbank in 2011 and was previously head of M&A in the group development unit. (Reporting by Steve Slater)