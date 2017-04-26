New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA :
* BiG strategic plan targets reconfirmed, but completion of growth component to be extended by two years
* Achievement of BiG strategic plan’s revenue and EBITDA targets extended by two years
* Consolidated net sales in the first quarter of 2017 totalled 86.6 million euros ($94.32 million), an increase of 2.6 pct compared to Q1 2016 on an organic basis, and excluding foreign currency impact
Source text: bit.ly/2p4GshV See also: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.