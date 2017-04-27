April 27 Asseco South Eastern Europe SA :

* Reported on Wednesday that Q1 revenue of 133.2 million zlotys ($34.37 million) versus 119.9 million zlotys a year ago

* Q1 net profit was 10.1 million zlotys versus 8.1 million zlotys a year ago

* Q1 EBITDA was 22.3 million zlotys, up 18 percent versus year ago

* Q1 revenue increased mostly thanks to higher sales in payment solutions segment, which was at 12.4 million euros, up by almost 18 pct

($1 = 3.8754 zlotys)