BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Financial Assets Management Group SA :
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue 1.8 million zlotys ($464,205) versus reastated revenue 7,000 zlotys a year ago
* FY net loss 17.0 million zlotys versus reastated net loss 24.1 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8776 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.