April 27 SeniVita Sozial gGmbH:
* Said on Wednesday would pay a compensation of 1.0 percent
to the profit participation certificates and profit
participation certificates in May
* The difference to the compensation provided for in the
applicable profit participation and profit participation
certificates (6.0 per cent for the listed profit-participation
certificates) is still to be paid in the current year-presumably
in Q4
* The main reason for the shift in the full payout is the
liquidity requirement for the ongoing restructuring of SeniVita
Social Care GmbH, which specializes in the provision of care
services and the operation of nursing care facilities and is
scheduled to be completed in Q3
* The first positive effects should already be apparent in
the second half of the year 2017, both SeniVita Sozial gGmbH and
SeniVita Social Care GmbH should then again report in positive
figures
