April 27 EFIX Dom Maklerski SA:
* Plans to conditionally increase share capital via the
issue of the subscription warrants for series K shares
* Each warrant will entitle to buy one series K share
* The increase of the share capital would be up to 1 million
zlotys ($258,038) via the issuance of up to 100,000 series K at
the issue price no lower than 10 zlotys each
* The shares will be issued without preemptive rights
* The shareholders agreed to divest an organised part of the
company via a contribution in-kind in the amount of 2.7 million
zlotys
* Among others, the organised part of the company includes
non-material and legal value of the projekt EXERIA
($1 = 3.8754 zlotys)
