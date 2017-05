April 27 Space3 SpA:

* Reported on Wednesday net loss at Dec. 31 of 17,927 euros ($19,554.77)

* Net financial position at Dec. 31 of 49,993 euros

* Space3 was set up on Oct. 6, 2016, and started trading on the Italian stock exchange on the MIV segment (Market for Investment Vehicles) on April 5

