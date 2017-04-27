April 27 HubStyle SA:

* Said on Wednesday that it received an 8.5 million zlotys ($2.2 million) conditional offer from FCFF Ventures Sp. z o.o. for Nokaut.pl sp. z o.o.

* FCFF Ventures is indirectly affiliated with the company's dominant entity

* The process of looking for the most favourable offer for Nokaut.pl will continue until May 15 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.8749 zlotys)