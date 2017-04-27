BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 HubStyle SA:
* Said on Wednesday that it received an 8.5 million zlotys ($2.2 million) conditional offer from FCFF Ventures Sp. z o.o. for Nokaut.pl sp. z o.o.
* FCFF Ventures is indirectly affiliated with the company's dominant entity
* The process of looking for the most favourable offer for Nokaut.pl will continue until May 15 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8749 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.