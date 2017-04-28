BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 Kruk SA:
* Said on Thursday that its Q1 net profit was 80.1 million zlotys ($20.6 million) versus 60.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 revenue was 254.2 million zlotys versus 160.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating profit was 121.3 million zlotys versus 70.2 million zlotys a year ago
* In Q1, for the first time in the company's history, the debt recoveries from abroad were higher than in Poland
* 90 percent of its investment came from abroad in Q1, from Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany and Italy, whilst recoveries from foreign portfolios accounted for more than 50 percent
* "I expect the trend to continue, as we are still expanding our operations in new markets. We are actively hiring in Italy and Spain − at the end of the quarter, we already had more than 200 staff in these two countries. I believe that month after month will unlock further potential of our new markets,”, CEO Piotr Krupa said
Source text: and bit.ly/2qd4JRl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8852 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.