BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 mln
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
April 28 OSSUR HF:
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 NET SALES $131 MILLION VERSUS $114 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA ADJUSTED $20 MILLION VERSUS $19 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR THE FULL YEAR OF 2017 IS UNCHANGED
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014