BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 ISC Fresh Water Investment SOCIMI SA :
* Said on Thursday FY 2016 net sales 20.5 million euros ($22.3 million) versus 20.0 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net profit 5.6 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2qdjvYm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.