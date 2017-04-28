BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
April 28 PCC Exol SA:
* Said on Thursday that management proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.13 zloty per share
* In total, the company plans to spend 22.4 million zlotys ($5.8 million) on FY 2016 dividends Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8738 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing