April 28 PCC Exol SA:

* Said on Thursday that management proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.13 zloty per share

* In total, the company plans to spend 22.4 million zlotys ($5.8 million) on FY 2016 dividends Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8738 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)