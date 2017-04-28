April 28 Marvipol:

* A special purpose vehicle Industrial Center 37 Sp. z o.o (SPV) signs an agreement with Shipston Sp. z o.o. for the sale of 2 projects for 32.4 million euros ($35.27 million)

* SPV is a unit of Marvipol Estate Sp. z o.o. and PG Europe S.a r.l.

