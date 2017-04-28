April 28 Juventus FC SpA:

* Said on Thursday that FC Bayern Muenchen AG has exercised its option right for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Kingsley Coman

* Consideration for the acquisition is 21 million euros ($22.88 million) to be paid in 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 financial years

* The economic effect is positive for about 19 million euros, net of auxiliary expenses and solidarity contribution

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)