* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
April 28 Gobarto SA:
* Said on Thursday that it signed with Marek Piotr Piekaj conditional agreement concerning acquisition of JAMA Sp. z o.o. for 12.0 million zlotys ($3.1 million)
* This transaction aligns with the company's strategy of extending distribution segment
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8696 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017