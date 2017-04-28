April 28 Gobarto SA:

* Said on Thursday that it signed with Marek Piotr Piekaj conditional agreement concerning acquisition of JAMA Sp. z o.o. for 12.0 million zlotys ($3.1 million)

* This transaction aligns with the company's strategy of extending distribution segment

