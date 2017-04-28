BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28 Skotan SA:
* Said on Thursday that its shareholders to vote on May 24 on capital increase via issue of up to 5.4 million series D shares of nominal value 1.22 zloty ($0.32) each
* Series D shares to be issue via private subscription
* Series D shares and rights for series D will be issue with pre-emptive rights
* Its shareholders to vote also on issue of 54,000 series A bonds at issue price 122.0 zloty each
* The bonds will bear interest at 6 pct per annum
* Series A bonds will be issued without pre-emptive rights
($1 = 3.8696 zlotys)
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives