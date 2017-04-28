April 28 Centro HL Distribuzione SpA:

* Said on Thursday board approved not to continue with the activities in the parapharmaceutical sector via its stake in its affiliated company FarmaCHL Srl

* The transaction will result in the write-down of the value of the stake in FarmaCHL but will have a beneficial cash flow effect

