BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28 Sporting Clube de Braga Futebol SAD :
* Said on Thursday it agreed with player Andre Pinto to the early termination of the contractual bond between both parties which was valid until June 30
Source text: bit.ly/2pavBmi
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives