BRIEF-Perfumania Holdings expands review of strategic alternatives
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives
April 28 Przedsiebiorstwo Przemyslu Spozywczego PEPEES SA (PEPEES):
* Said on Thursday that its signed prelim. agreement concerning purchase of 34.9 pct stake in Gospodarstwo Rolne Ponary sp. z o.o. (Ponary)
* The company signed also agreements allowing it to buy all remaining stake of Ponary
* The price for all shares is set at 11.7 million zlotys ($3.03 million)
* Conclusion of Ponary acquisition to ensure the implementation of the company's strategy for access to raw materials through own starch of potato crops
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8576 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives
* Superior Industries - on may 22, 2017, board increased its size from 8 to 9 directors through a resolution passed by board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2s5hywW Further company coverage: