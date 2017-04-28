April 28 Sonae Capital SGPS SA:

* Said on Thursday that via the unit CapWatt SGPS SA it has reached an agreement with Tecneira Tecnologias Energeticas SA to acquire the company Ventos da Serra Producao de Energia SA (Ventos da Serra) for 29.1 million euros ($31.8 million)

* Ventos da Serra owns and operates a photovoltaic plant with an installed capacity of 10 MW, located at Ferreira do Alentejo

* It has also acquired, from the same entity, the company Lusobrisa Producao de Energia Electrica SA (Lusobrisa) for 5.4 million euros

* Lusobrisa owns a wind farm located in Loures and Arruda dos Vinhos, with installed capacity of 5 MW

* Following these acquisitions, the total installed capacity held or operated by CapWatt's controlled companies will be of 73 MW

