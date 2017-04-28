April 28 PZ Cormay SA:

* Said on Thursday that in the course of discussions concerning changing a cooperation formula, Diagdev SAS renounced a cooperation with company's unit Orphée SA which was signed in 2015 and concerned creation of a new 3-DIFF hematologic analyzer

* Diagdev SAS expressed a will to negotiate the rules of terminating the cooperation Source text for Eikon:

