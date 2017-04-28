BRIEF-Perfumania Holdings expands review of strategic alternatives
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives
April 28 Intraware Investments Public Ltd :
* FY 2016 revenue at 2.77 billion roubles ($48.84 million)versus 1.08 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2016 operating income 92.3 million roubles versus 120.6 million rouble year ago
* FY 2016 net profit 46.4 million roubles versus 54.7 million roubles year ago
* Superior Industries - on may 22, 2017, board increased its size from 8 to 9 directors through a resolution passed by board