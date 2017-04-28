BRIEF-Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086
* Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28Mobile & Commerce Solutions PCL :
* FY 2016 operating loss at 216,540 euros ($236,764.84) versus 192,630 euros a year ago
* FY 2016 net loss at 193,264 euros versus 182,302 euros a year ago
* Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2016 at 0.6 million euros versus 0.8 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2oSBWjV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Friday praised the departing head of the state development bank for taking politics out of its lending decisions, which he said were now made on technical criteria instead of seeking to create "national champions" using cheap credit.